Middle school teacher jailed for alleged child exploitation, Newman police say

On Wednesday, Newman police arrested 28-year-old Austin Mendonca for allegedly possessing images of child sexual abuse.

NEWMAN, Calif — Newman police said an investigation into child exploitation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Austin Mendonca Wednesday.

After a home in the 1300 block of Stephens Avenue in Newman was searched by police, they booked Mendonca into Stanislaus County Jail for allegedly possessing sexually explicit images of children.

Mendonca was discovered to be a teacher at Yolo Middle School, and police notified Newman Crows Landing Unified School District of his arrest. No additional information was released.