x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Middle school teacher jailed for alleged child exploitation, Newman police say

On Wednesday, Newman police arrested 28-year-old Austin Mendonca for allegedly possessing images of child sexual abuse.

More Videos

NEWMAN, Calif — Newman police said an investigation into child exploitation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Austin Mendonca Wednesday.

After a home in the 1300 block of Stephens Avenue in Newman was searched by police, they booked Mendonca into Stanislaus County Jail for allegedly possessing sexually explicit images of children.

Mendonca was discovered to be a teacher at Yolo Middle School, and police notified Newman Crows Landing Unified School District of his arrest. No additional information was released.

WATCH MORE: Merced family kidnapped, killed: Sheriff says he thinks it wasn't random

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out