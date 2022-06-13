Yosemite National Park asks for public's help to identify people who vandalized areas along a trail

The park rangers went to investigate the damages the next day and found about 30 areas along the Yosemite Falls Trail spray painted with white and blue markings.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — Yosemite National Park is asking for the public's help to identify people who recently vandalized more than 30 areas along the Yosemite Falls Trail.

On May 20 at around 8:15 p.m., park rangers received various reports of vandalism on the Yosemite Falls Trail. Park rangers then set up a trail block and later identified potential suspects, but there have been no updates regarding those possibly involved.

When the park rangers went to investigate the damages the next day, they found about 30 areas along the Yosemite Falls Trail spray painted with white and blue markings.

The vandalism along the trail varied in different sizes, the smallest being a foot long to the largest being eight feet wide.

Park rangers are encouraging those who might have been on the trail of Yosemite Falls between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on May 20 and potentially saw people carrying spray paint cans or tagging, or if they have any video or photographic evidence to go to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

