Yuba City man who killed friend in 'alcohol fueled stabbing' sentenced to 18 years

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City man involved in an "alcohol fueled stabbing death' was sentenced Friday to 18 years in state prison, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office announced.
Officials say 29-year-old Anthony Teglia stabbed his friend Cody Stratton to death.
He admitted to using a deadly weapon while involved in a fight with Stratton. Officials said Teglia also plead guilty to attempted murder of a second friend when he physically assaulted the man. Other charges Teglia faced included:
- 2 felony counts of criminal threats
- Felony reckless evasion of a peace officer
- Misdemeanor DUI
"We hope that the Defendant's guilty pleas and eighteen-year prison sentence provide some closure and sense of justice to the victims and their families," said Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré.