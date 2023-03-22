x
Crime

Yuba City man who killed friend in 'alcohol fueled stabbing' sentenced to 18 years

Sutter County District Attorney's Office said Anthony Teglia was sentenced Friday to 18 years in state prison for voluntary manslaughter.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City man involved in an "alcohol fueled stabbing death' was sentenced Friday to 18 years in state prison, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office announced.

Officials say 29-year-old Anthony Teglia stabbed his friend Cody Stratton to death. 

He admitted to using a deadly weapon while involved in a fight with Stratton. Officials said Teglia also plead guilty to attempted murder of a second friend when he physically assaulted the man. Other charges Teglia faced included:

  • 2 felony counts of criminal threats
  • Felony reckless evasion of a peace officer
  • Misdemeanor DUI

"We hope that the Defendant's guilty pleas and eighteen-year prison sentence provide some closure and sense of justice to the victims and their families," said Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré.

