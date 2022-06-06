Yuba City Police: 19-year-old killed after dispute over 'personal property'

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 17-year-old was taken into custody after police accused him of killing another teenager in Yuba City back in April.
The suspect is accused of killing a 19-year-old near the 1100 block of Casita Drive on April 19.
Police say the victim was killed with a single gun shot, and the motive allegedly involved a dispute with the suspect over personal property.
The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Bi-County Juvenile Hall in Yuba County on a murder charge.
