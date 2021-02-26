Yuba City Police search for woman in connection to child abuse investigation

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a child abuse investigation after parents say they caught her on camera hitting their baby.



The level of aggression towards seven-month-old Grayson horrified parents Andrew and Ashley Jarvis.



"I broke down because I don't understand how anyone can hurt a precious baby like this,” said Grayson's mother, Ashley Jarvis.



The woman in the video appears to swat and jerk baby Grayson around, forcefully shoving a bottle into his mouth, and even yanking his shirt off over his head so hard he's pulled up off the changing table and falls back down. Thankfully, Grayson is okay.



"It's disgusting to me that a grown person could act this way to a child,” said Grayson's dad, Andrew Jarvis.



The Yuba City couple said the woman was long-time family friend Christina Webb. Ashley says she has known Webb since she was a child. Webb was allegedly on the brink of homelessness when Ashely and Andrew say they offered her a room in their home. However, the relationship soured after they suspected her of stealing.