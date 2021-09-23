Yuba City ranks 2nd for auto thefts | Why local police say that is not accurate

Year to date, the police department received 207 reports of auto theft. This is an average of 3 per 1,000 residents so far in 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is among the top states in the nation where you are most likely to get your vehicle stolen, according to an online report published in late August. Three California cities make up the top five: Bakersfield, Yuba City and San Francisco.

The report was published on Aug. 31, 2021 by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) for their “Hot Spots” report. The report found California ranked third for the states with the highest auto theft rate per 100,000 residents. California’s theft rate was 475.24, compare that to Washington, D.C which took the top spot with a theft rate of 562.98. According to the report, California leads states in total thefts with 187,094. Texas follows with 93,521, and Florida with 44,940.

Of the top 10 cities in the report with the highest rate, Yuba City ranked second. The rate for the city was 724.46 per 100,000 residents.

"We do not have 100,000 residents," Lieutenant Kim Slade with the Yuba City Police Department said.

According to U.S Census data and predictions, Yuba City has a population of close to 65,000 residents. Far below the "per 100,000" residents the NICB report uses to average auto thefts per city.

Slade spoke with ABC10 Thursday and broke down some of the numbers the department has collected through annual reports. According to Slade, in 2020 the police department received 311 reports of auto theft, that's an average of 4.4 per 1,000 residents.

Year to date, the department received 207 reports of auto theft. This is an average of 3 per 1,000 residents so far in 2021. Slade added this means that auto theft reports are down 5% compared to this time last year.

"I think it's (the report) inaccurate," Slade said.

As for what the department is doing to combat auto thefts, Slade says the department has put out multiple PSAs.

The NICB states, “the Hot Spots report examines vehicle theft data obtained from the National Crime Information Center for each of the nation’s metropolitan statistical areas. These are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and often include municipalities other than the cities for which metropolitan statistical areas are named.”

You can read the full report here.

The NICB recommends people follow these tips to ensure that their vehicle is protected.

Use common sense and lock doors and windows, remove keys from the ignition and park in well-lit areas. Install warning devices, including visible and audible alarms. Install immobilizing devices like smart keys; fuse cut-offs; kill switches; starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers; and wireless ignition authentication. Install tracking devices.