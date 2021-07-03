Two dead, three injured in Yuba City drive-by shooting

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in Yuba City.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two men are dead and three others were wounded after a drive-by shooting at a house party in Yuba City Saturday night.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Yuba City Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Countryside Drive and Littlejohn Drive around 8:22 p.m.on Saturday. There had been a party in the backyard when the shooter pulled up and opened fire, according to the Sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived they found two men dead, according to the release. Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were later released.

Because it is a relatively small agency, the Sheriff’s office asked the Department of Justice to help process the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s told ABC10 that the shooting might be gang-related.

If the public has any information on this shooting, please call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 822-7307.