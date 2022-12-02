Yuba City shooting sends man, woman to hospital

Police said the injuries were not life threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a reported shooting, Yuba City police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. along the 800 block of Clark Avenue. Arriving officers found one man and woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders treated them until the man and woman were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions aren't known.

Citing witness statements, police said the man and woman were in a parked car when a blue sedan pulled up and fired about eight to 10 shots into the car. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Clark Avenue.

Police don't know the motive behind the shooting at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Yuba City Police Department at (530) 822-4661.

WATCH ALSO: