Deadly shooting in Yuba City under investigation

YUBA CITY, Calif. — One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting in Yuba City Sunday.

The Yuba City Police Department responded to the reported shooting around 8 p.m. along the 300 block of Monterey Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man who was shot multiple times. First responders treated the man until he was taken to a hospital, where he ultimately died.

While police responding to Monterey Avenue for the shooting, authorities were also notified of a second reported shooting victim who had taken herself to the hospital. Police said she was shot once and was being treated for the wound.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting or what led up to it has been released at this time.

The names of the victims have not be released, and the suspect or suspects in the case are still outstanding.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call (530) 822-4661.

