Man found shot in vehicle after attempted homicide, Yuba County deputies say

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriffs detectives are investigating an attempted homicide in East Linda that left a 23-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from Yuba County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on the 2300 block of N. Beale Road in East Linda this morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to multiple 911 calls that reported gunshots being fired outside of an apartment complex near Yuba College.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man shot inside of a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to a hospital in the Sacramento area where authorities said he was in critical condition.

At this time, the sheriff's office said no suspect has been arrested and that their investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Yuba County Sheriff Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.