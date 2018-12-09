Multiple schools in Yuba County have been placed on a precautionary lockdown after a shooting was reporting nearby.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, Lindhurst High School and Johnson Park School are currently on lockdown while deputies investigate a shooting that took place around 8 a.m. on Martel Drive in Olivehurst.

The schools were not directly involved in the shooting. They were placed on a precautionary lockdown due to their proximity to the incident. The school district may place additional schools on lockdown if they deem it necessary.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

