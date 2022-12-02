x
Juvenile shot in Yuba County hospitalized with life-threatening wound

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said the shooting was reported in the area of McGowan Parkway and Fleming Avenue in Olivehurst.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile is in the hospital with a life-threatening wound after a shooting in Olivehurst, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

Deputies said the shooting was reported in the area of McGowan Parkway and Fleming Avenue around 4:20 p.m. 

The victim, only described as a juvenile, was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. 

Deputies said a 15-year-old boy is in custody, and that the shooting remains under investigation at this time.

No information on what led up to the shooting or the circumstances around it has been released.

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

