Gov. Andrew Cuomo and activist and actress Cynthia Nixon are making their final pitches as their closely watched and sometimes nasty Democratic primary contest comes to a close.

Cuomo spoke to reporters after casting his own ballot in Westchester County on Thursday, saying he's the best-qualified candidate not only to govern but also to push back against President Donald Trump.

Nixon cast her ballot in Manhattan and greeted subway riders. The activist and former "Sex and the City" star has faulted Cuomo's handling of the city's aging subways and says he isn't a true liberal.

Democratic primary voters will also choose candidates for attorney general and the state Legislature in the nation's final primary before Election Day.

