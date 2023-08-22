The driver and passenger of the Odyssey were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — One student was killed and more than 20 others were injured after a crash involving a minivan and elementary school bus in Clark County on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:15 a.m., a school bus with Northwestern Local Schools was heading west on Troy Road. Meanwhile, a Honda Odyssey was driving east on the road when it went left of center.

OSHP said the bus driver attempted maneuvers to avoid getting hit head-on, but the two vehicles still made contact and crashed into each other. The bus overturned on its side while the Odyssey came to a rest in a ditch.

OSHP said there were 53 people inside the school bus, including 52 kids and the driver.

One student was ejected from the bus and was pronounced dead. Twenty-three kids were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities said one student's injuries are considered to be serious.

The driver and passenger of the Odyssey were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Northwestern Local Schools has set up a reunification center at German Township Firehouse for parents to pick up their children. The school district had begun its classes for the school year.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for more updates.