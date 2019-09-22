ST. HELENS, Ore. — Firefighters with Columbia River Fire & Rescue were called for an unusual rescue Sunday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. the fire department received a call about a deer trapped inside a contact tank at the St. Helens water treatment plant.

The deer had one small area where it could stand. The rest of the tank is about 25 feet deep and full of water, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were able to put together a makeshift ramp using an extension ladder, pallets and rope. After a couple attempts, the firefighters were able to coax the deer into running up the ramp and off to freedom. The moment was captured on video.

The deer appeared to be uninjured as it ran away.

