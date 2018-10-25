Solano County Deputies say they have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed two people while trying to kidnap a child Monday night.

According to deputies, someone called around 6:45 p.m. saying a man had been stabbed in the 5000 block of Fry Road. When deputies arrived, they found the man seriously injured, suffering from stab wounds to his neck.

The suspect ran before deputies arrived, but witnesses were able to tell officials who the suspect was in detail and where he seemed to run towards.

Later, deputies found a second stabbing victim nearby, who they say was attacked by the same suspect.

Deputies believe both men were stabbed at the same time by 32-year-old Kristopher Williams.

According to deputies, Williams forced his way into a home in an attempt to kidnap a child. Williams allegedly threatened to shoot the child after a fight broke out between him, the child and the two stabbing victims.

During the struggle, Williams allegedly pulled out a lock-blade knife, stabbing one victim in the neck and the second in the stomach.

Deputies found Williams and arrested him. He is facing charges of Attempted Homicide, Child Cruelty, Kidnapping, Criminal Threats and Burglary.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where each had surgery for their injuries.

Deputies have not said how why the man attempted to kidnap the child or how he know the victims.

