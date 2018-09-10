Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a suspect, they say used a young child to help him steal from a store in Keyes.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, posted the suspect's picture on Facebook referring to him as "Parent of the Year."

The department claims the man has been committing thefts from the store and using the young girl to help conceal the stolen items.

If you know who this suspect is contact Deputy Singh at (209) 3923. The department says they have "a parent of the year award waiting for him."

