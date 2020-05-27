Disney World proposes reopening Magic, Animal Kingdom July 11 with mandatory masks for all

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's official: Disney World hopes to begin a phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11.
That day is the proposed date for reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. Then, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios would reopen July 15. Both phased reopenings would include cast member preview days before the public returns.
Like SeaWorld's and Universal Orlando's plans, Disney World will require face masks for all guests and cast members, among numerous new health and safety procedures.
Disney World presented its plans Wednesday morning to the Orange County Task Force. The plans were approved by the task force and now head to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.
Here are some of the theme park changes proposed by Disney World for all guests:
- Face masks required for all
- Implementing hand-washing and sanitizing stations and signage
- Plexiglass at points of sale to separate guests and cast members
- Reduced capacity of parks, restaurants, retail, attractions, buses, monorails and other high-traffic areas
- Suspending parades, fireworks and other events that draw crowds
- More frequent cleaning across high-touch locations
- Temperature checks at main entrances to all parks
- Contactless payments with Magic Bands, Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.
- Enhancing cashless transitions at restaurants and retail
- Enhancing mobile ordering at food and beverage areas
- Suspending high-touch areas like character meet and greets and playgrounds
Watch the proposal plans here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's how Crew Dragon compares to the 8 other spaceships that have carried humans
- Troopers say open roads have led to a need for speed across the Tampa Bay area
- Floridians can get 13 additional weeks of unemployment under federal program
- Will a judge be able to force Florida to speed up unemployment fixes, payments of benefits?
- Weather forecast looks iffy -- but better -- for historic SpaceX, NASA launch
- Mayor: 4 Minneapolis police officers involved in death of George Floyd terminated
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter