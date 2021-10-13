x
Dodgers beat Giants 7-2, force decisive Game 5 in NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by Walker Buehler (21) as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey wais, after Betts hit a two-run home run that scored Buehler during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 to force a decisive Game 5 in their NL Division Series.

The 107-win Giants host the 106-win Dodgers on Thursday night, with the winner advancing to face Atlanta in the NL Championship Series. 

The wild-card Dodgers managed just five hits during a 1-0 loss in Game 3 to put the defending World Series champions on the brink of elimination. Los Angeles had that many by the second inning Tuesday and pounded out 12 in all to back a brief but effective outing from Walker Buehler on three days’ rest.