A Fairfield woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being attacked by her own dog.

The attack happened around 8:45 a.m. in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Kentucky Street. First responders were called to the home after a neighbor reported hearing a woman screaming for help, police said.

According to a press release, the neighbor looked over their fence and could see the woman being attacked by a large dog. Officers soon arrived at the home and were led to the yard by the neighbor where they found the dog guarding the woman, who was lying face down, bleeding heavily from both arms.

When the dog noticed the officers it charged, the report stated. At that time, one of the officers shot and killed the animal. The victim, who has only been identified as a 29-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance and later flown to a bay area hospital in serious condition.

Authorities believe the woman was attacked while she was opening up a kennel to give the dog water. They also say the woman housed “several” dogs of similar breed. Fairfield Police have not yet released the breed of the dogs. Officers noted the size of the yard, approximately one full acre, and believed the attack had occurred at the farthest point away from the house and road. Humane Animal Services will continue the investigation.

