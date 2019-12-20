SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harvard professor and activist Dr. Cornel West visited Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento Thursday as a show of support to former principal Chris Orr who was recently terminated.



"I'm talking about a spirit of arrogance," said Dr. Cornel West. "Condescension, impunity, unaccountability, thinking you can treat those of the highest excellence any way you want and get away with it. We are here to say no!"



Orr is filing a federal lawsuit against the school's board of directors over wrongful termination and retaliation. Orr made the announcement Thursday.



"Let the word go forth here and now that you are looking at one of the finest education leaders in the history of my town…Sacramento," proclaimed Dr. West.



Orr joined the Catholic high school as principal in 2017, but he was suddenly let go in October. Christian Brothers High School officials have not publicly released a reason behind Orr's dismissal.

"I understand that there's a natural curiosity for this information, but it would be unlawful and inappropriate for me to comment on pending litigation," said Christian Brothers High School president Lorkin Barnes.



Orr wouldn't go into length about the suit but said the full complaint will be publicly available within the next week.



"I was treated in an unfair way," Orr said. "I felt like it was unjust from day one and all I ever wanted was to be treated fairly."



The former principal is widely supported by parents, students, and community members.



Teachers and students have held regular protests at the school since Orr was dismissed in October. They are calling for his reinstatement, and Dr. West is promising a fierce legal fight.



A Change.Org petition calling for Orr to be reinstated as principal of the high school has more than 1,100 signatures.

