'We know they're safe'| Dr. Fauci gives the 'OK' to enjoy the holiday's if you're fully vaccinated

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Doctor Anthony Fauci is giving people the green light to ditch your masks and enjoy the holiday season indoors with family and friends. However, under one condition.

Dr. Fauci said on Sunday that if you’re fully vaccinated you should enjoy the holiday season and interactions with family and others.

His comments come after the US faces the second holiday season of the pandemic but the first with safe and effective vaccines available for those 5-years-old and older.

Keep in mind those who are eligible for the booster shot, 18-years-old and older, can receive one as long as it’s been six months since you’ve received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months since the Johnson and Johnson.

“We know they're safe and we know they're highly effective in bringing very, very high up the optimization of your protection. So just go ahead and get boosted,” said Fauci.

The CDC announced on Friday about 59% of Americans are fully vaccinated here in San Diego about 74% of people are fully vaccinated. And 93% of people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.