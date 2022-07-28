Here's how to help Kentuckians impacted by 'catastrophic' flooding

Money donated to the relief fund will help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and go towards any emergency funds that come into the area.

KENTUCKY, USA — Heavy rainfall brought flash flooding and mudslides across much of eastern Kentucky last week causing catastrophic damage to several communities.

As of Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear says 26 people have died. Of those that have died, four are children he said.

He says those looking to help can donate money to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which is similar to the fund created following the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky late last year.

Nearly $700,000 have been donated to the fund, Beshear said Saturday.

Money donated to the relief fund will help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and go towards any emergency funds that are needed in the area.

The first bit of money from the fund, Beshear says, will go to the families who have lost loved ones so they can grieve and hold funerals without worry of the cost. "It's the least we can do," he said.

"I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything," Beshear said. "I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can."

Other ways you can donate

If you're unable to donate money, but still wish to help, Queer Kentucky and Southerly have set up drop-off locations across Louisville where you can donate bottled water, cleaning supplies, clothing and hand tools.

The donation stations are located at:

Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op: 316 W Ormsby Avenue

Rainbow Blossom in Middletown: 12232 Shelbyville Road

502 Power Yoga in the Highlands: 2210 Dundee Road #203

Sister Bean's Coffee House: 5225 New Cut Road

Click here for a full list of locations in Louisville where you can drop off goods to help Kentucky flood survivors.

Additional resources

Beshear reassured Kentuckians impacted by the catastrophic flooding that federal aid is on the way and will remain there as long as it's needed.

"We're gonna be there for them today," Beshear said. "We're gonna be there for them once they're safe and when they're thinking of what's next as well."

Anyone with a missing loved one is instructed by Kentucky State Police to report them missing using the correct number for your county.

Only dial 911 if you have an emergency, not to report a missing person.

If you've been impacted by the recent flash floods, you're asked to call (800) RED-CROSS.

