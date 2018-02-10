The test scores for students in California remain stagnant for the second year in a row, resulting in some experts believing it could take a generation for disadvantaged students to bring the achievement gap within reach, according to CALmatters.

The overall estimates in the future of test scores come after the California Department of Education released the 2018 test scores. While the metrics are moving slightly in the right direction, state education officials acknowledge, four years after completely revamping the tests and program, the scores remain essentially stalled.

“California cannot fail this generation of students and risk furthering the divide between the haves and have-nots,” said Ted Lempert, President of Children Now, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group based in Oakland, according to a press release. “We must close gaps between vulnerable student populations and their peers.”

The tests were administered to students in grades 3-8, as well as those in the junior year of high school.

