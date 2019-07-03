SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 8th grader from Arden Middle School will be representing Northern California at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.

Logan Swain was named the winner of the 36th Annual California Central Valley Spelling Bee.

The contest brought 51 finalists from schools all over the Northern California region to the Rocklin Event Center on Wednesday.

Swain says he was hoping to make it to the fourth round of the competition but never imagined winning. "Festinate" was the word that Swain had to spell correctly to be named the winner.

"(It's) just completely shocking, exhilarating," Swain told ABC10. "I feel exuberant, but shocked."

