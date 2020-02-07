Bay Area principals in quarantine after in-person meeting

Over 40 principals from the Santa Clara Unified School District tested positive days following the meeting.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — More than 40 school principals in the San Francisco Bay Area are in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus during an in-person meeting last month to discuss reopening campuses.

A person who attended the June 19 meeting by administrators of the Santa Clara Unified School District tested positive a few days later. Superintendent Stella Kemp confirmed the exposure to the school board during an online meeting. Some board members questioned Kemp’s decision to hold an in-person meeting.

The superintendent insisted the meeting was necessary, adding that everyone who attended was tested and as far as she knows no one else tested positive.

RELATED CONTENT:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: