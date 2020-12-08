Bitmoji teacher photo is the cutest thing we've seen during this strange school year

Because teachers really shouldn't be standing side by side for a photo, the school got creative and used bitmojis instead!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The teachers at Belle Morris Elementary are looking a little... animated... this year!

The Knox County school posted a picture on Facebook of the staff's unusual staff photo for the 2020 school year, and they definitely had social distancing in mind!

Instead of taking the photo in person, they used bitmojis to represent each person. They're like little personalized cartoon characters!

What a really adorable and creative way to keep teachers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school thanked Olivia Cates for executing this excellent idea.