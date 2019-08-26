SACRAMENTO, California — Across the nation, 19 school-aged children on average are killed getting on or off the school bus each year, according to a report by Stanford Children's Health.

As students head back to school, it's important to know when you as a driver needs to stop for a school bus to help keep children safe and when it's legal right for you to keep driving .

According to California law, drivers must stop when a school bus stops in front of them and extends its stop sign with flashing lights.

In California, the fine for passing a school bus can be up to $600, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bus drivers are able to file the reports against drivers who pass the school bus within 24 hours of the incident.

When on a two-lane road without a median, traffic on both sides of the road must stop.

When on a two-lane road with a center turn lane, traffic on both sides of the road must stop.

Cars can pass the school bus after the stop sign is no longer out, the school bus has begun driving or the bus driver signals you can pass.

When there are four lanes, the side of traffic without a stopped school bus can continue driving, preferably cautiously.

When there is a raised divider, like a median in between the different directions of traffic, the side of the road without a stopped school bus can continue driving, preferably cautiously.

