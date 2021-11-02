x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Leading California law school seeks to remove genocidal founder's name

Hastings College was founded by Serranus Clinton Hastings. Historians say he orchestrated campaigns by white settlers that killed Yuki Indians in Mendicino County.

SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California Hastings College of the Law wants to remove the name of its founder, who sponsored massacres of Native Americans in the 1850s. 

The Board of Directors voted Tuesday to have the college work with state lawmakers and others to remove the name. 

Hastings College was founded in 1878 by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a former California Supreme Court chief justice. But the board says it's time to put aside the name of Hastings, whom historians say orchestrated campaigns by white settlers that killed 300 Yuki Indians in Mendocino County. 

Graduates include Vice President Kamala Harris and former California Assemblyman and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

For the full Associated Press story, click here

   

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

WATCH MORE: Transgender man denied hysterectomy by Mercy San Juan Medical Center takes case to the Supreme Court

In Other News

FDA advisory panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11