x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Education

California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning

The legislation approved Thursday would give school districts $2 billion if they offer in-person instruction by the end of the month.

The California Legislature has OK'd a $6.6 billion plan aimed at returning students to the classroom.

The legislation approved Thursday would give school districts $2 billion if they offer in-person instruction by the end of the month. Another $4.6 billion would be available to all school districts to help students catch up. But districts must spend at least 85% of that money on in-person instruction.

Most of California's 6.1 million public school students have been learning from home since last March because of the pandemic. 

Critics say the plan is still too weak because it does not require schools to resume in-person instruction.

Read more from ABC10

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: California allocating 40% of available vaccines to low-income, underserved communities

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.