California school reopening guidelines include continuing online learning

Local districts have for weeks been working on their own guidelines to reopening, some of which hint at drastic changes to public schooling.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California's Department of Education has released a detailed how-to guide to safely reopen schools in the age of face masks and physical distancing.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond says it will serve as a road map for school districts as they prepare for the return of classes. The 55-page manual released Monday titled “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools.”

Thurmond says many parents have also expressed an interest in continuing online learning, which will be incorporated.

Schools across California have been closed since mid-March when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order due to the pandemic.

It's important to note that local districts have for weeks been working on their own guidelines to reopening, some of which hint at drastic changes to public schooling.

The Sacramento County Office of Education, collaborating with the 13 local school districts and the county public health office, released guidelines last Tuesday for reopening schools in the county.

The guidelines say schools will have to have additional sanitation precautions, face coverings and social distancing. School campuses will move desks further apart, serve individual plated or boxed meals, keep students in smaller groups and stagger lunches, recesses and other transition times in order to keep student cohorts from mixing.

The guidelines even recommend classes be staggered, moved to half-days or block schedules in order to maintain a smaller number of students, as well as eliminating field trips, assemblies, dances, rallies and sports that can't practice social distancing.

School officials in Modesto and Stockton say they worry "not everybody is going to come back" to school next year because of the guidelines.

Neither city's school districts currently have guidelines in place, but officials said they are working to have them ready soon.

