Rio Linda elementary teachers keeping school tradition alive on YouTube

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Orchard Elementary Teachers Joshua and Jennifer Ray are keeping a school tradition alive and boosting the spirits of their students in quarantine.

The two teachers star in a newly formed weekly family production on YouTube, an homage to the Rio Linda school's Friday assembly.

"The name of our show is a mouth-full. It's the 'Orchard Elementary Page Sing Show," Joshua said. Like the Friday Assembly, the sing show involves lots of singing.

"We use this time to build community, to make special announcements, sing a lot of old favorites," Jennifer said.

The Friday assembly is a tradition. Something Orchard elementary students and staff looked forward to before coronavirus hit.

So in spirit of tradition, the Ray Family broadcast a makeshift digital assembly out of their garage.

"Through the Facebook page and the YouTube page, it allows our student to connect and to inspire each other," Jennifer said.

Their daughter, Ellie, and son, Mason, help broadcast the 30-minute show, which is the same length as a class in school.

The show is both entertainment and educational. The content is encouraged by positive Facebook comments and a memory of school pride.

"I think our show is actually about fun," Joshua said. "We welcome lots of guest on the show and kids enjoy it."

The Orchard Elementary Page Sing Show airs every Friday on YouTube.

