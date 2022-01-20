'We are just kind of not seen' | College Corps gives undocumented students chance to fund education

Volunteer program will give 6,500 college students $10,000 in exchange for community service

STOCKTON, California — For the first time, a community service program initiated by Governor Gavin Newsom's office will give undocumented college students, or so-called "Dreamers," a chance to help fund their education.

Called "Californians for All College Corps," 6,500 college students at 45 selected campuses can qualify for $10,000 to fund their education.

The University of the Pacific in Stockton, Stanislaus State University, Sacramento State University, Sacramento City College and UC Davis are on the list of qualifying schools.

"Definitely, when I found out about the opportunity, I definitely was like 'sign me up,'" said 19-year old Juanita Tamayo, a sophomore at Stanislaus State.

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, at three years old Tamayo left her country with her parents and four sisters for a better life in America.

"We would struggle a lot, definitely economically. We would always just have to be moving around depending on how rent was in different cities," Tamayo said.

Even worse, she says her father was deported when she was eight. Her mother did all she could to raise her five daughters.

Tamayo graduated from Ceres High School but is still labeled as undocumented and is continuing her education at Stanislaus State.



"Us, undocumented students are shadowed often, and we are just kind of not seen, I guess you could say," Tamayo said.

With the College Corp program, students volunteer in three so-called "priority areas": K-12 Education, Climate Action and Food Insecurity.

Students need to volunteer for one year of service for the $10,000. $7,000 is awarded as a "Living Allowance." $3,000 is awarded as an "Education Award."

Stanislaus State University has an estimated 400 undocumented students. Polet Hernandez, coordinator for the school's "Undocumented Student Services," says the program is exciting for students.

"Because they're unable to work, you know, they experience harder financial hardship during their academic experience, so this program will really help them," Hernandez said.

Majoring in sociology, Tamayo is unsure of her career, and programs like this one do more than just put money in her pocket.



"Now, that I see all these programs coming into place and then helping us out like really motivates me to continue to advocate for myself as well," Tamayo said.

For more information on how to apply, go to Californiavolunteers.ca.gov.

WATCH ALSO:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9