Dianne Feinstein’s husband named in UC admissions scandal

SAN FRANCISCO — Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband, University of California Regent Richard Blum, has been named by the state auditor’s office as one of the regents involved in an admissions scandal where UC wrongly admitted dozens of students as favors to well-connected people. In one case, a regent unidentified in the report sent an inappropriate letter on behalf of a student with only a 26% chance of getting in. The applicant was admitted. Auditor’s spokeswoman Margarita Fernandez confirmed to The Associated Press that Blum was the regent. Blum tells the San Francisco Chronicle that he’s done nothing wrong and that he’s used his clout to get friends and family into the elite public system for years.