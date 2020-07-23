Sac State, UC Davis grads launch tutoring effort to fill gaps in distance learning plans

Touting tech savvy and a passion for learning, two college grads say they want to help people without waiting for school districts to supply all the answers.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — With the new school year around the corner, family anxieties about distance learning are mounting.

Some parents worry about how a distance learning system will work for them, noting that some homes have two working parents.

"We both work- our times are almost the same." said Cindy Jacob, mother of 2nd and 3rd graders at Sacramento City Unified School District.

Other families worry about the how the distance learning model will work for students with special needs.

Seeing an apparent need, two graduates from Sacramento State University and UC Davis are stepping up to offer free and affordable virtual K-12 and undergraduate tutoring through their service, "Tap-In Tutoring."

"There are a lot of students falling through the cracks," said Shaquille Cornelius, co-founder of Tap-In Tutoring.

Patrick Griffin, the other co-founder for the service, said he doesn't want to see kids fall behind.

Touting tech savvy and a passion for learning, Griffin and Cornelius said they wanted to step in to help people without waiting for school districts to supply all of the answers.

"We wanted to offer some sort of personalized attention that they might not be able to get," said Griffin.

Cornelius described their role as filling "that gap between parent and the teacher" and "teacher and the student."

Lindsay Burd, a Rocklin mother with a 15-year-old son, said Cornelius helped hold her son accountable and guide him from failing grades to passing grades in math and other subjects.

"They're good examples of supporting the local communities," said Burd.

The tutoring duo said they'll do what they can to help the younger generations succeed.

