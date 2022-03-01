Some El Dorado County schools announce closures due to winter weather

Two school districts in El Dorado County announced closures due to weather.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As parts of the Sierra log Day 8 of a PG&E power outage, schools are taking notice of some troublesome winter weather in the forecast.

With more snow and high winds in the forecast for late Monday, a couple of school districts have announced that there'll be no school. The Monday night forecast has a Winter Storm Warning north of I-80 with gusty winds and heavy snow at times. Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the lower Sierra with heavy wet snow, translating to some difficult travel conditions for the area.

The closures also come as many remain without power in areas like Pollock Pines. PG&E says they expect to have estimated restoration times by end of day on Tuesday.

For a list of school closures, view below.

El Dorado County

Pollock Pines Elementary School District

Silver Fork Elementary School District