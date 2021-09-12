Elk Grove Unified School District addresses social media threats, vaccines

The Elk Grove Unified School District

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Unified School District addressed social media threats against campuses, like the Laguna Creek High School, in its weekly update.

The school district said that they take threats against school, students and staff seriously and do not consider them as pranks. They ask for parents to speak to their children about what they post on social media.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, they identified two students for making a social media threat against the Laguna Creek High School.

Social media threats were not the only thing that was mentioned in the school district's weekly update. There is an increase in families choosing to vaccinate their children, with winter break taking place from Dec. 22 to 31.

According to the school district, nearly 600 people were vaccinated on Dec. 5, with another 240 people visiting their vaccine clinic on Thursday with 70% of individuals in between ages 5 and 11.

According to Sacramento Public Health, pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations were to about three to four times lower in California upon returning to in-person learning this fall. Additionally, California schools account for 12% of all students in the U.S. and had less than 0.5% reported school closures with mask mandates in place.

With the holiday season comes the return of in-person school dances. The school district's plan to offer large-scale outdoor events to include school dances.