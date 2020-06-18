Ethnic studies to be required at California State University campuses

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Students at California State University will need to take courses in ethnic studies under legislation advanced Thursday.
The state Senate passed the new graduation requirements for the nation’s largest four-year public university system amid objections. The university is resisting the legislature setting curriculum rules, and says it is in the middle of reforming its ethnic studies courses.
For supporters, debate over the bill took on more urgency amid the uproar over racism after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Senators said the new rules would ensure students learn the complete picture of American history and the experiences of marginalized communities.
To read more, click here.
READ THE LATEST NEWS ON ABC10:
- UC Davis plans to partially reopen campus amid coronavirus pandemic
- University of California endorses state's affirmative action measure
- Woodland's Pioneer High School looking into administrator's racist comments
- Expect hybrid learning to become norm this fall
- California school reopening guidelines include continuing online learning
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH MORE: Sacramento State going online for Fall 2020