Dive into graphic novels and comic books | Everyday Learning

Comics and graphic novels can inspire reluctant readers.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Everyday Learning is a monthly educational series in partnership with the Sacramento Public Library and sponsored by Fortune School of Education

The theme for May's Everyday Learning: Dive into Graphic Novels and Comic Books

  • These formats pair high-interest stories with illustrations that not only support engagement, but also comprehension. 
  • They can inspire reluctant readers and support them in building reading skills in a second language. 
  • From Toon Books for beginning readers to Japanese style comics for kids, teens, and adults, comics and graphic novels cover a broad range of subjects to interest almost any reader. 

So go ahead and enjoy a graphic novel, illustrated book, or comic book!

