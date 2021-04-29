Dive into graphic novels and comic books | Everyday Learning

Comics and graphic novels can inspire reluctant readers.

The theme for May's Everyday Learning: Dive into Graphic Novels and Comic Books

These formats pair high-interest stories with illustrations that not only support engagement, but also comprehension.

They can inspire reluctant readers and support them in building reading skills in a second language.

From Toon Books for beginning readers to Japanese style comics for kids, teens, and adults, comics and graphic novels cover a broad range of subjects to interest almost any reader.

So go ahead and enjoy a graphic novel, illustrated book, or comic book!

