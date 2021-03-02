How to use audiobooks to engage with your child | Everyday Learning

Enjoying an audiobook with your family is a great way to spend time together.

SACRAMENTO, California — Everyday Learning is a monthly educational series in partnership with the Sacramento Public Library and sponsored by Fortune School of Education. This month we're exploring the topic of using audiobooks to engage with your child.

Audiobooks engage a large range of readers and can captivate every member of the family. They can also support your child’s development of critical listening skills and help younger readers practice word recognition. Shared listening experiences can also open opportunities for discussion of topics or themes within a book that might not arise while reading alone.

Audiobooks are super convenient. You can listen while you ride in a car, while you cook, while you clean, play in the garden, or snuggle on the couch. It’s a great way to get some reading time into a busy day.

Did you know, you can access audiobooks with your Sacramento Public Library card anytime and anywhere using the Hoopla and Libby app.