Sacramento libraries helping make distance learning easier for parents with free live tutors | Everyday Learning

All you need is a library card and students or parents can access live tutors 7 days a week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As students and parents settle into the new normal of distance learning, they might need a little help or assistance.

Well, if that's the case, you only have to look to your local library to help fill the void with free online tutoring services.

Amanda Foulk works with the Sacramento Public Library and told ABC10, "The library has always been here to support students and parents. So, I know math has changed since I was in school, but lots of libraries have a tutoring product available."

The best part? This program isn't just for students. Parents can also log on and chat with a tutor to get tips on how to help their child with an assignment.

So, if you and your family would like to access the Sacramento Public Library's tutoring products all you need is a library card.

There are live tutors available 7 days a week from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. These tutors also speak Spanish and they are able to help students from kindergarten to college level.

This program is also available statewide in various counties.

LINK: Sacramento Public Library homework help and tutoring

