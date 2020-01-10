All reading is good reading, according to the Sacramento Library

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All reading is good reading.
The Sacramento Public Library wants to drive home the point of parents letting go of expectations around the reading level. When a reader is motivated by a story, they can stretch above their reading level and may learn some new vocabulary along the way. Reading an old book can be a comfort, as well as a way to feel confident in one's reading ability.
Looking for some reading inspiration? Sacramento Public Library can help. Tell us what you love to read, and our librarians will hand-select items to match your interests for curbside pickup with our personal shopping service.