Read and talk in the language you know best | Everyday Learning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Everyday Learning is a monthly educational series in partnership with the Sacramento Public Library and sponsored by Fortune School of Education. This month we're exploring the topic of reading in the language you know best.
Día, also known as El día de los niños and El día de los libros, was created in 1996 by children’s author Pat Mora to bring together families and kids with the joy of reading. During the month of April, the Sacramento Public Library encourages children and their families from all backgrounds and cultures to come together and share their love of reading in any language.
The theme for April's Everyday Learning: Read and talk in the language you know best!
- Share your love of reading with your family by reading and talking in the language you know best.
- Enjoy books in your language or about your community or culture.
- You can also explore other languages and cultures through books.
- The library can help you discover new materials.
