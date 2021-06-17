Read for pleasure with no strings attached. That means read for fun because you love it, not for a test or because it is required. When readers choose their own books, they are practicing decision making, identifying what they like and don’t like, and this helps them develop their own sense of agency, as well as literary appreciation skills. Choosing a book means they are engaged with the text, and that interest will help them read more and longer. Rereading an old favorite can help newer readers appreciate how their reading skills have grown, and older readers can find new levels of meaning in stories they might not have noticed the first time.