3 Los Rios Colleges awarded federal grants in support of childcare, family services

Income-eligible students may participate at no cost as part of the federal grants awarded.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Child care and family services provide a crucial element in the success of student parents. In an effort to expand child care and assist families, federal grants have been awarded to three Los Rios campuses to include: American River College, Cosumnes River College and Sacramento City College.

The grant ranges from $150,000 to $283,000 and will be allocated over the next four to five years for the three Los Rios college campuses.

According to the Los Rios Community College District, the grants are from the federal Department of Education and are part of the Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CCAMPIS). This program allows access to low-income parents, making campus-based child care affordable.

Parent programs are available at all three campuses to help balance college, parenting and life challenges that occur. These programs help build community and help expand their academic and professional networks.

With an increase in funding, the goal is to increase staff, which would allow children to start programs as early as six months old at some campus locations. Training will also be made available for students majoring in Early Childhood Education and permit advancement.

With greater access to child care, student parents can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing their children are taken care of while they pursue their education.