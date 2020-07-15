Folsom Cordova schools could allow families to decide how their students return back to school

There's no one-size-fits-all model for reopening schools, parents told ABC10. Which is why they want the Folsom Cordova Unified School District to give them options.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Cordova Unified School District is having a virtual school board meeting on Tuesday night to decide if distance learning will be another option parents can choose from when students go back to school.

Many parents told ABC10 they support different options of how they'd like their kids to return to school because they say, a one size fits all approach doesn't necessarily work for every family.

"My choice would be general ed stays home and special needs goes to school," Shaun Nabavi, a parent said.

Nabavi has two kids in the district, one going into 3rd grade and one going into 1st grade. His first grader is in the special education program with autism who can't function without a routine and consistent attention.

"Distance learning for autism, it doesn't work, they're not making the link between home and school and what we do at school," he said.

Lena Howland ‪BACK TO SCHOOL: Would you send your students back to school on a tr... ansitional/hybrid schedule where schools will be divided into AM and PM groups, only going to school four days a week? That's an option at the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

The district unveiled three different options families can choose from before school starts in less than a month:

AM/PM Transitional/Hybrid (TK-12)

Folsom Cordova Community Charter homeschool program (grades TK-8)

Walnutwood Independent Study (grades 7-12)

On Tuesday night, district leaders could add an option for distance learning, too.

"If you go to online learning, and it's structured, parents are going to lose their jobs because they can't work around that schedule, they have to be logged on at a certain time, on a certain day," Arden Whips, a parent said.

Whips, a working mother of three elementary school kids in the district, says she doesn't feel safe physically sending her kids back to school because it's "not realistic at all."

But she would support adding a distance learning option with some flexibility.

"Distance learning the best option for everybody is to go onto online without structure, that way everyone can benefit, parents can keep working, kids can have breaks in between, they're not all pressured to do it all in one day," she said.

District leaders are deciding Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in a special school board meeting happening over Zoom whether or not they plan to add this fourth option of distance learning for students heading back to school this fall.

If approved, this will also become the model district-wide if state and local health officials mandate yet another shelter-in-place order.

