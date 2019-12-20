SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former principal of a Catholic high school in Sacramento is filing a federal lawsuit against the school's board of directors over wrongful termination and retaliation.

Chris Orr, former principal of Christian Brothers High School, made the announcement Thursday.

Orr joined the Catholic high school as principal in 2017, but he was suddenly let go in October. Christian Brothers High School officials have not publicly released a reason behind Orr’s dismissal.

“I understand that there’s a natural curiosity for this information, but it would be unlawful and inappropriate for me to comment on pending litigation,” said Christian Brothers High School president Lorkin Barnes.

Orr wouldn’t go into length about the suit but said the full complaint will be publicly available within the next week.

“I was treated in an unfair way,” Orr said. “I felt like it was unjust from day one and all I ever wanted was to be treated fairly.”

The former principal is widely supported by parents, students, and community members.

Students, parents and community members marched in front of the school on Thursday to show support for the former principal during the announcement.

Demonstrators also held signs. One of the signs read: #Orr deserves more.

Many within the school community were shocked at the sudden decision.

“There’s lots of questions and no answers,” said John Wells III, whose daughter is a sophomore at CBHS. “We don’t have any idea what happened you know. And I know that you know the parents, and the students, and the faculty, they loved that guy.”

Orr also has support from the Sacramento chapter of the NAACP. Betty Williams, president of the chapter, argues that Orr, who is African American, was discriminated against during his termination.

Teachers and students have held regular protests at the school since Orr was dismissed in October. They are calling for his reinstatement.

A Change.Org petition calling for Orr to be reinstated as principal of the high school has more than 1,100 signatures.



