SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s a headline that’s been trending online for weeks; free tuition for two years at California community colleges.

While it’s true that California Governor Gavin Newsom recently expanded a tuition waiver program, the number of students who will benefit is far from everyone.

What is the California College Promise Grant?

The California College Promise Grant offers two years free tuition for first-time, full-time students in California, who attend community college, and have a financial need.

California Community Colleges reports 2.1 million students attend one of 115 community colleges in the state. According to the Governor’s budget summary, 33,000 students are projected to be eligible for the second year of free tuition. That’s about 1.5 percent of students who attend a community college in California.

Who is eligible for the Promise Grant?

According to California Community Colleges, there are three basic requirements to qualify for the California College Promise Grant.

Be a first-time, full-time student at a California community college.

Be a California resident or exempt from non-resident fees under the California Dream Act.

Have financial need (more information below).

What keeps students from qualifying?

There are millions of students attending California community colleges, yet the Governor’s office projects a relatively small percentage will be eligible for the second year of free tuition. Here are some of the reasons why:

The single biggest factor affecting eligibility is the full-time student requirement. In order to receive the California College Promise Grant, students need to take at least 12 credits. The latest data from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office shows about two-thirds of all students take fewer than 12 credits and are considered part-time.

The second factor affecting student eligibility is financial need. There are three ways to qualify: Type A, Type B, or Type C.

Type A : You are receiving Temporary Aid For Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI/SSP), or General Assistance.

: You are receiving Temporary Aid For Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI/SSP), or General Assistance. Type B : Meet income standards that are based on federal poverty guidelines. For example, total family income for a family of two would need to be less than $24,690. You can see the full income standards here.

: Meet income standards that are based on federal poverty guidelines. For example, total family income for a family of two would need to be less than $24,690. You can see the full income standards here. Type C: Submit the FAFSA or California Dream Act application (CADAA) and show you still have unmet financial need.

Even if you don’t qualify based on those guidelines, there is some leeway for the colleges to offer the Promise Grant.

“The College Promise legislation passed over the past two years allows – but does not require – colleges to waive the fees of first-time, full-time students (that do not already qualify for the California Promise Grant based on financial need) regardless of household income," Christina Jimenez, Public Information Officer for California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, said.

To apply for the California College Promise Grant you first need to apply for the FAFSA or CADAA. Click here for help to get started.

What the California College Promise Grant doesn't cover

It is also worth noting that the Promise Grant program only covers tuition. The grant cannot be used to cover costs for other fees, books, housing, or food. There are other grant programs and scholarships that can be used toward those costs.

How much does the second-year of free tuition cost the state?

According to the Governor’s budget summary, the second year of free tuition for students is budgeted at $42.6 million. It is being paid for by the Proposition 98 General Fund. Prop 98 requires a certain percentage of the state budget be spent on K-12 education.

