SACRAMENTO, Calif —

Schools across the state are closed in the aftermath of the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a recent press conference that all California schools could be closed for the rest of the school year. With that in mind, many Northern California school districts are offering free meals to children during school closures so families don't have to worry about where their child's next meal will come from.

Here is a list of locations where children could get a free meal during school closures:

Sacramento County

San Joaquin County

Placer County

Yolo County

Stanislaus County

Yuba County

Butte County

RELATED:

Coronavirus background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

UC Davis psychiatrist says to explain why kids shouldn't be shaking hands during coronavirus scare