Watch Live: Gov. Newsom to highlight 'transformative education package' for California's public schools

In a press release, Newsom is expected to highlight "unprecedented level of state school funding to reduce barriers and increase opportunities for all."

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce "transformative education package" for California's public schools.

According to a press release, Newsom will visit an elementary school in Napa County to provide an update on his education package, which includes "an unprecedented level of state school funding to reduce barriers and increase opportunities for all California students, including massive investments in K-12 public schools, universal Pre-K and the creation of full-service community schools to support the mental and social-emotional well-being of students."

Earlier Friday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines by saying vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings.

The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

“We're at a new point in the pandemic that we're all really excited about," and so it's time to update the guidance, said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC task force that prepares recommendations designed to keep Americans safe from COVID-19.

The nation's top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids. It's also not offering guidance on how teachers can know which students are vaccinated or how parents will know which teachers are immunized.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more: